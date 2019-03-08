Key Piece of F-35 Logistics System Unusable By US Air Force Students, Instructor Pilots (excerpt)

(Source: Defense News; posted March 08, 2019)

By Valerie Insinna

The F-35’s ALIS logistic system is now so bad that USAF student pilots and instructors have stopped using it, while AFSec Heather Wilson quipped last week “I can guarantee that no maintainer will ever name their daughter ‘Alice.’” (USAF file photo)

EGLIN AFB, Fla. --- The F-35 fighter jet’s logistics backbone has proven so clunky and burdensome to work with that the U.S. Air Force’s instructor pilots, as well as students learning to fly the aircraft, have stopped using the system, Defense News has learned.The Autonomic Logistics Information System, built by F-35 manufacturer Lockheed Martin, was supposed to consolidate training, maintenance and supply chain management functions into a single entity, making it easier for users to input data and oversee the jet’s health and history throughout its life span.ALIS has been a disappointment to maintainers in the field, with updates coming behind schedule and many workarounds needed so it functions as designed. But the Air Force’s F-35A instructor and student pilots at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, were so disappointed with the performance of ALIS’ training system that they bailed entirely, confirmed Col. Paul Moga, commander of Eglin’s 33rd Fighter Squadron.“The functionality in ALIS with regards to TMS — the training management system — was such a source of frustration and a time waste to the instructor pilots and the simulator instructors and the academic instructors that we at [Air Education and Training Command] in coordination with us [at Eglin] and Luke made a call almost a year ago to stop using the program,” Moga said during a Feb. 26 interview.Moga said the command’s F-35 training squadrons are “not going to start using TMS again until it works.” (end of excerpt)-ends-