Twin Success for Guided Pinaka

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued March 11, 2019)

India’s indigenously-developed Pinaka artillery rocket has now been successfully tested two more times, bringing it closer to its service introduction. (DRDO photo)

Defence Research and Defence Organisation (DRDO) today successfully test fired the Guided PINAKA from Pokhran ranges. The weapon system is equipped with state-of-the-art guidance kit comprising of an advanced navigation and control system.



In both the missions, the weapon systems impacted the intended targets with high precision and achieved desired accuracies. Telemetry Systems tracked and monitored the vehicle all through the flight path. All the mission objectives have been met.



The indigenously developed Guided Pinaka by DRDO will significantly boost the capability of the artillery to make precision hits.



