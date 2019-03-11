Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 11, 2019)

-- Jacobs Technology Inc., Tampa, Florida, was awarded a $785,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for instructors.

Bids were solicited via the internet with six received.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 14, 2026.

U.S. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (W900KK-19-D-0004).





-- Jacobs Technology Inc., Fort Walton Beach, Florida, was awarded a $38,253,942 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for testing for evaluation of various interactions of chemical and biological agents.

One bid was solicited with one bid received.

Work will be performed in Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, with an estimated completion date of June 23, 2020.

Fiscal 2018 and 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $8,392,148 were obligated at the time of the award.

U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command, Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, is the contracting activity (W911S6-19-C-0002).



