New Readiness Report - Comprehensive and Detailed

(Source: German Ministry of Defence; issued March 11, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The latest report by the inspector-general of Germany’s Bundeswehr notes that readiness has remained stable or even improved for many weapons, like the Boxer GTK seen here, but has degraded for some other systems due to spare part shortages. (GE MoD photo)