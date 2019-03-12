Naval Group Presents its Leading Technologies at Colombiamar 2019

(Source: Naval Group; issued March 12, 2019)

Naval Group is a naval systems provider and integrator, one of the few companies in the world with the ability to deliver complete warships with their combat systems and all the critical equipment necessary to engage naval power in a theatre of operations. It is involved at every stage in the product life cycle.



The stand on Colombiamar will reflect this comprehensive offer with a focus on surface ships and innovative solutions.



Gowind: a sea-proven international success for PES



Gowind is the multimission frigate proposed to Colombia for PES program. Gowind® is Naval Group’s response to 21st century defence and security challenges. The platform combines high survivability characteristics with outstanding anti-air (AAW), anti-surface (ASuW) and anti- submarine (ASW) warfare performances thanks to the MU90 and to the CANTO-V.



The Gowind is operated with the SETIS. This state-of-the-art combat is combat-proven on the French Navy’s FREMM frigates and interoperable with NATO systems. It provides the operator with the best management and decision-making aids, ensuring the Gowind supremacy over conventional and asymmetric threats.



Nine of the ten Gowind vessels contracted are being built with foreign partners in Malaysia and Egypt. The first Gowind built in Egypt was launched on September 6, 2018.



SCORPENE: combat-proven oceanic submarines for the replacement of the Colombian fleet



Scorpène is the conventional submarine proposed to Colombia for its fleet replacement. Naval Group combines unique platform and combat system skills to provide operational superiority and safety benefiting from the French Navy legacy. Naval Group contributes to strenghten the sovereignty of its customers through long-term partnerships, industrial cooperation and through-life support services, as proven by its strong credentials.



Scorpène is ideally suited for action and operational effectiveness. Robust and enduring, it’s an ocean-going submarine also designed for shallow waters operations. Multipurpose, it fulfils the entire scope of missions such as Anti-Surface and Anti-Submarine Warfare, special operations, offensive minelaying and intelligence gathering.



Standing as the latest generation of combat system, SUBTICS addresses the growing challenges of modern submarines missions in blue and shallow waters such as Anti-Surface and Anti-Submarine Warfare, intelligence gathering, land-attack or deep strike.



Highly modular and scalable, SUBTICS can be integrated either on new platforms or as part of modernisation programmes for existing submarines.



