US Air Force Surpasses 4 Million Flight Hours Using GA-ASI Aircraft

(Source: General Atomics; issued March 01, 2019)

The following press release was issued March 11, 2019 by the US Air Force announcing that Remotely Piloted Aircraft produced by GA-ASI have flown more than four million flight hours in service of USAF missions. To complement this release, a quote from GA-ASI leadership is offered below.



“We are proud that our fleet of MQ-1 and MQ-9 Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems have supported the U.S. Air Force for more than four million flight hours,” said Linden Blue, CEO, GA-ASI. “It’s another milestone in the distinguished history of the USAF and GA-ASI. We have singular focus on supporting warfighters, and I thank our group of skilled and innovative professionals who design, build, and maintain our aircraft for the USAF. Our ability to sustain high volume operations worldwide, with consistently high mission-capable rates, is unmatched in this business.”



