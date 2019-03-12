NATO and Bosnia and Herzegovina Sign Agreement on Protection of Classified Information

(Source: NATO; issued March 12, 2019)

On 5 March 2019, NATO and Bosnia and Herzegovina concluded the Administrative Arrangements for the Protection of Classified Information as part of the Agreement on the Security of Information.



The Director of the NATO Office of Security, Wendy A. Bashnan, and the Minister of Security of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Dragan Mektić, gathered in Sarajevo to sign arrangements for the protection of classified information. This is part of the implementation of the Agreement between NATO and Bosnia and Herzegovina on the Security of Information, which was initially signed in March 2007.



These arrangements establish common security principles to ensure reciprocal protection of exchanged classified information.



