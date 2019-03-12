FY 2020 Program Acquisition Costs by Weapon System

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 12, 2019)

The performance of United States (U.S.) weapon systems are unmatched, ensuring that U.S. military forces have a tactical combat advantage over any adversary in any environmental situation.The Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 acquisition (Procurement and Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E)) funding requested by the Department of Defense (DoD) totals $247.3 billion, which includes funding in the Base budget and the Overseas Contingency Operations (OCO) fund, totaling $143.1 billion for Procurement and $104.3 billion for RDT&E.The funding in the budget request represents a balanced portfolio approach to implement the military force objective established by the National Defense Strategy. Of the $247.3 billion in the request, $83.9 billion finances Major Defense Acquisition Programs (MDAPs), which are acquisition programs that exceed a cost threshold established by the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment.To simplify the display of the various weapon systems, this book is organized by the following mission area categories:•Aircraft and Related Systems•Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence (C4I) Systems•Ground Systems•Missile Defeat and Defense Programs•Missiles and Munitions•Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems•Space Based Systems•Science and Technology•Mission Support Activities-ends-