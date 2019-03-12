Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued March 12, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp. Missile and Fire Control, Orlando, Florida, is awarded an $84,108,050 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to perform design and development studies, technology demonstrations and engineering services for rapid technology development for the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile, Long Range Anti-Ship Missile, Joint Air-to-Ground Missile and Hellfire baseline weapon systems.



Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be completed in March 2024.



Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,584,507 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1).



The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, California, is the contracting activity (N68936-19-D-0020).



-ends-

