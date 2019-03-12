Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued March 12, 2019)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. - Marine Systems, Sunnyvale, California, is awarded a $273,053,534 cost-plus incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract for technical engineering services, design and development engineering, component and full-scale test and evaluation engineering, and tactical underwater launcher hardware production to support the development and production of the Common Missile Compartment.



Work will be performed in Sunnyvale, California (55 percent); Ridgecrest, California (20 percent); Cape Canaveral, Florida (10 percent); Bangor, Washington (5 percent); Kings Bay, Georgia (5 percent); Barrow-In-Furness, England (2 percent); New London, Connecticut (1 percent); Quonset Point, Rhode Island (1 percent); and Arlington, Virginia (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2024.



Fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $39,631,234 will be obligated on this award. Fiscal 2019 United Kingdom Common funding in the amount of $24,369,442 will be obligated on this award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively solicited pursuant to 10 U.S. Code.



Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00030-19-C-0015).



-ends-



