Department of the Navy Releases Fiscal Year 2020 Budget
(Source: US Navy; issued March 12, 2019)
WASHINGTON --- The Department of the Navy (DON) submitted its Fiscal Year 2020 (FY20) budget request to Congress today, March 12.

The $205.6 billion (Base and Overseas Contingency Operations (OCO)) request is part of the $718 billion (Base and OCO) defense budget, which President Donald Trump submitted to Congress March 11.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget, Rear Adm. Randy Crites, briefed media during a Department of Defense press conference on the Navy and Marine Corps portion of the budget.

“This year’s budget submission reflects the best possible balance of available resources to build a bigger, better and more ready Navy and Marine Corps team to strengthen the Navy the nation needs,” Crites said. “The FY2020 funding invests in our people and demonstrates our commitment to providing the capacity and capabilities needed to fight and win in this new era of great power competition.”

The FY20 budget represents an increase of 4.8 percent over the FY19 enacted budget (Base and OCO). The increased funding will help to restore the Navy’s competitive advantage by building on previous investments in readiness and lethality in support of strengthening the Navy and Marine Corps team's contribution to the Joint Force.

This year’s budget takes a balanced approach to force structure growth by making targeted investments in readiness and capabilities. The FY20 budget not only supports more ships, submarines, aircraft, people and additional special operations forces but also provides the right mix of small and large surface combatants, submarines, aircraft and unmanned platforms needed to meet the requirements of combatant commanders.

The budget provides for a deployable battle force of 301 ships in FY20. This supports 11 aircraft carriers and 10 big deck amphibious ships that serve as the foundation upon which the Navy’s carrier and amphibious ready groups are based. This year’s budget request funds 12 new-construction battle force ships in FY20, including one aircraft carrier (CVN), three Nuclear Attack Submarines (SSNs), three guided-missile destroyers (DDGs), one future guided-missile frigate (FFG(X)), two Fleet Replenishment Oilers (T-AOs) and two Towing, Salvage and Rescue ships (T-ATSs), as well as two Large Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs); and, 55 battle force ships/10 Large USVs across the Future Years Defense Program (FYDP).

A talented, driven and well-trained military and civilian workforce is essential for warfighting success, and the Navy’s most critical asset is its dedicated personnel. This year’s budget supports an increase in end strength by 5,100 in FY20, and allows for a 3.1 percent pay raise to better support quality of life for Sailors, Marines and their families, in alignment with the Employment Cost Index.

The re-emergence of great power competition demands that the Navy invests in superior, innovative and leap-ahead technologies to increase lethality. The Navy cannot expect success fighting tomorrow’s conflicts with yesterday’s weapons. To maintain a competitive advantage, this year’s budget targets the development of long-range hypersonic strike, unmanned aircraft and vessels, and additional capabilities aligned with the Future Force.

In this year’s budget, Research & Development increases 9.5 percent over FY19, supporting innovative capabilities in shipbuilding, Columbia-class development, aviation (F-35), weapons, hypersonics, NextGen Jammer, unmanned systems, Navy laser family of systems, digital warfare, applied artificial intelligence and big-data analytics. These technological advancements are crucial to maintaining the Navy’s competitive advantage.

Networked forces that protect, collect and share information enable increased readiness and lethality. The budget request prioritizes the development of resilient, survivable, federated networks and information ecosystems from the tactical level up to strategic planning.

A healthy industrial base is a key enabler of Navy readiness, and this year’s budget submission supports industry by providing the consistency and predictability needed to retain the highly skilled workers who fulfill shipbuilding orders efficiently and affordably.

Continuing to minimize the backlog of deferred readiness, procurement and modernization is also a priority for this year’s budget, which requests funding for increased training and flight hours.

In addition to supporting the Navy’s critical personnel, platforms and programs, the FY20 budget demonstrates the Department of the Navy’s (DON) commitment to reforming business processes and driving efficiencies to increase speed, improve value and support the warfighter. The budget provides funding in support of adopting agile business models and technologies, removing layers of overhead, flattening organizations, and applying data-driven decision making helps the Fleet build readiness.


FY 2020 Budget: Navy Cuts Ship, Aircraft Procurement; Vows High-End Weapons Procurement (excerpt)
(Source: US Naval Institute News; posted March 12, 2019)
By: Megan Eckstein
THE PENTAGON --– The Pentagon requested a Fiscal Year 2020 budget that advocates changes in the way the Navy does business – pushing for lethal but “attritable” unmanned systems, artificial intelligence and hypersonics to give the Navy and Marine Corps an edge against high-end adversaries.

The $205.6-billion Department of Navy budget request trims ships and aircraft that do not meet that new style of fighting, planning for the early retirement of an aircraft carrier and slowing procurement profiles for amphibious ships, F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and F/A-18E-F Super Hornets. While the Pentagon is clear on what it wants to cut, the budget sheds little light on the unproven new systems it wants to add. (…/…)

Ship Procurement

The Navy is requesting to spend $23.8 billion on shipbuilding and conversion, including $22.2 billion to buy 12 new ships. Under this proposal, the Navy would buy:
-- three Virginia-class attack submarines and three Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers – one more each than is required under the multiyear contracts for each program, showing support for these platforms’ role in the future fleet. (…/…)

-- one Ford-class aircraft carrier, CVN-81. This carrier was purchased under a two-carrier contract signed on Jan. 31, and buying it this year represents a three-year acceleration of the ship compared to previous plans to purchase it in 2023. (…/…)

-- the lead ship in the new guided-missile frigate (FFG(X)) program, set to cost $1.28 billion.

-- two John Lewis-class oilers and two T-ATS towing, rescue and salvage ships. (…/…)

The FY 2020 budget request includes $1.7 billion for Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) design and advance procurement. The funding covers detail design efforts, continuous missile tube production and advance construction on major hull components and propulsion systems. (…/…)

Aircraft Procurement

The Navy plans to spend $18.6 billion in FY 2020 to buy 148 aircraft. The request includes:
-- 20 F-35Cs, a four-plane increase compared to last year’s FY 2020 plan.
-- 10 F-35Bs, a 10-plane decrease compared to last year.
-- 24 F/A-18E-F Super Hornets.
-- 4 E-2D Advanced Hawkeye airborne early warning aircraft.
-- 6 P-8A maritime surveillance aircraft, a three-plane decrease from last year’s plans.
-- 3 KC-130J cargo and refueling aircraft
-- 22 F-5E/F light supersonic fighters the Navy and Marines are buying from Switzerland to serve as adversary aircraft during training.
-- 6 CH-53K heavy-lift helicopters for the Marine Corps, three fewer compared to last year’s plan.
-- 10 CMV-22B Ospreys that will replace the Navy’s C-2A as the carrier onboard delivery aircraft.
-- 32 Advanced Helicopter Training Systems, an increase of five compared to last year’s plan.
-- 6 VH-92A presidential helicopters.
-- 2 MQ-4C Triton unmanned maritime surveillance aircraft, a decrease of one compared to last year’s plan.
-- 3 MQ-9A Reaper unmanned aircraft the Marine Corps is buying to begin training its unmanned aerial systems operators to work with large Group 4/5 UAVs.

The Navy’s spending plan shows further decreases to aircraft procurement in the out years. The F-35B program for the Marines was cut by 10 in 2020, five in 2021, three in 2022 and one in 2023. The Navy’s Super Hornet program is kept steady with last year’s plans in 2020 and 2020 but cut by nine in 2022 and five in 2023. The Navy’s F-35C procurement totals remain steady with last year’s plan from 2020 through 2023, but eight aircraft are shifted from 2021 to later years.

Crites said during his press briefing that the cuts to the aircraft procurement over the FYDP were partly due to trying to find the right balance of tactical aircraft and changes the Marine Corps made to its squadron transition plan between the F-35B and C variants. He added that affordability concerns also shaped the decision to pare down from last year’s plan. (end of excerpt)


