Department of the Navy Releases Fiscal Year 2020 Budget

(Source: US Navy; issued March 12, 2019)

FY 2020 Budget: Navy Cuts Ship, Aircraft Procurement; Vows High-End Weapons Procurement (excerpt)

(Source: US Naval Institute News; posted March 12, 2019)

By: Megan Eckstein

THE PENTAGON --– The Pentagon requested a Fiscal Year 2020 budget that advocates changes in the way the Navy does business – pushing for lethal but “attritable” unmanned systems, artificial intelligence and hypersonics to give the Navy and Marine Corps an edge against high-end adversaries.The $205.6-billion Department of Navy budget request trims ships and aircraft that do not meet that new style of fighting, planning for the early retirement of an aircraft carrier and slowing procurement profiles for amphibious ships, F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and F/A-18E-F Super Hornets. While the Pentagon is clear on what it wants to cut, the budget sheds little light on the unproven new systems it wants to add. (…/…)The Navy is requesting to spend $23.8 billion on shipbuilding and conversion, including $22.2 billion to buy 12 new ships. Under this proposal, the Navy would buy:-- three Virginia-class attack submarines and three Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers – one more each than is required under the multiyear contracts for each program, showing support for these platforms’ role in the future fleet. (…/…)-- one Ford-class aircraft carrier, CVN-81. This carrier was purchased under a two-carrier contract signed on Jan. 31, and buying it this year represents a three-year acceleration of the ship compared to previous plans to purchase it in 2023. (…/…)-- the lead ship in the new guided-missile frigate (FFG(X)) program, set to cost $1.28 billion.-- two John Lewis-class oilers and two T-ATS towing, rescue and salvage ships. (…/…)The FY 2020 budget request includes $1.7 billion for Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) design and advance procurement. The funding covers detail design efforts, continuous missile tube production and advance construction on major hull components and propulsion systems. (…/…)The Navy plans to spend $18.6 billion in FY 2020 to buy 148 aircraft. The request includes:-- 20 F-35Cs, a four-plane increase compared to last year’s FY 2020 plan.-- 10 F-35Bs, a 10-plane decrease compared to last year.-- 24 F/A-18E-F Super Hornets.-- 4 E-2D Advanced Hawkeye airborne early warning aircraft.-- 6 P-8A maritime surveillance aircraft, a three-plane decrease from last year’s plans.-- 3 KC-130J cargo and refueling aircraft-- 22 F-5E/F light supersonic fighters the Navy and Marines are buying from Switzerland to serve as adversary aircraft during training.-- 6 CH-53K heavy-lift helicopters for the Marine Corps, three fewer compared to last year’s plan.-- 10 CMV-22B Ospreys that will replace the Navy’s C-2A as the carrier onboard delivery aircraft.-- 32 Advanced Helicopter Training Systems, an increase of five compared to last year’s plan.-- 6 VH-92A presidential helicopters.-- 2 MQ-4C Triton unmanned maritime surveillance aircraft, a decrease of one compared to last year’s plan.-- 3 MQ-9A Reaper unmanned aircraft the Marine Corps is buying to begin training its unmanned aerial systems operators to work with large Group 4/5 UAVs.The Navy’s spending plan shows further decreases to aircraft procurement in the out years. The F-35B program for the Marines was cut by 10 in 2020, five in 2021, three in 2022 and one in 2023. The Navy’s Super Hornet program is kept steady with last year’s plans in 2020 and 2020 but cut by nine in 2022 and five in 2023. The Navy’s F-35C procurement totals remain steady with last year’s plan from 2020 through 2023, but eight aircraft are shifted from 2021 to later years.Crites said during his press briefing that the cuts to the aircraft procurement over the FYDP were partly due to trying to find the right balance of tactical aircraft and changes the Marine Corps made to its squadron transition plan between the F-35B and C variants. He added that affordability concerns also shaped the decision to pare down from last year’s plan. (end of excerpt)-ends-