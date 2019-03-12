WASHINGTON --- The Department of the Navy (DON) submitted its Fiscal Year 2020 (FY20) budget request to Congress today, March 12.
The $205.6 billion (Base and Overseas Contingency Operations (OCO)) request is part of the $718 billion (Base and OCO) defense budget, which President Donald Trump submitted to Congress March 11.
Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget, Rear Adm. Randy Crites, briefed media during a Department of Defense press conference on the Navy and Marine Corps portion of the budget.
“This year’s budget submission reflects the best possible balance of available resources to build a bigger, better and more ready Navy and Marine Corps team to strengthen the Navy the nation needs,” Crites said. “The FY2020 funding invests in our people and demonstrates our commitment to providing the capacity and capabilities needed to fight and win in this new era of great power competition.”
The FY20 budget represents an increase of 4.8 percent over the FY19 enacted budget (Base and OCO). The increased funding will help to restore the Navy’s competitive advantage by building on previous investments in readiness and lethality in support of strengthening the Navy and Marine Corps team's contribution to the Joint Force.
This year’s budget takes a balanced approach to force structure growth by making targeted investments in readiness and capabilities. The FY20 budget not only supports more ships, submarines, aircraft, people and additional special operations forces but also provides the right mix of small and large surface combatants, submarines, aircraft and unmanned platforms needed to meet the requirements of combatant commanders.
The budget provides for a deployable battle force of 301 ships in FY20. This supports 11 aircraft carriers and 10 big deck amphibious ships that serve as the foundation upon which the Navy’s carrier and amphibious ready groups are based. This year’s budget request funds 12 new-construction battle force ships in FY20, including one aircraft carrier (CVN), three Nuclear Attack Submarines (SSNs), three guided-missile destroyers (DDGs), one future guided-missile frigate (FFG(X)), two Fleet Replenishment Oilers (T-AOs) and two Towing, Salvage and Rescue ships (T-ATSs), as well as two Large Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs); and, 55 battle force ships/10 Large USVs across the Future Years Defense Program (FYDP).
A talented, driven and well-trained military and civilian workforce is essential for warfighting success, and the Navy’s most critical asset is its dedicated personnel. This year’s budget supports an increase in end strength by 5,100 in FY20, and allows for a 3.1 percent pay raise to better support quality of life for Sailors, Marines and their families, in alignment with the Employment Cost Index.
The re-emergence of great power competition demands that the Navy invests in superior, innovative and leap-ahead technologies to increase lethality. The Navy cannot expect success fighting tomorrow’s conflicts with yesterday’s weapons. To maintain a competitive advantage, this year’s budget targets the development of long-range hypersonic strike, unmanned aircraft and vessels, and additional capabilities aligned with the Future Force.
In this year’s budget, Research & Development increases 9.5 percent over FY19, supporting innovative capabilities in shipbuilding, Columbia-class development, aviation (F-35), weapons, hypersonics, NextGen Jammer, unmanned systems, Navy laser family of systems, digital warfare, applied artificial intelligence and big-data analytics. These technological advancements are crucial to maintaining the Navy’s competitive advantage.
Networked forces that protect, collect and share information enable increased readiness and lethality. The budget request prioritizes the development of resilient, survivable, federated networks and information ecosystems from the tactical level up to strategic planning.
A healthy industrial base is a key enabler of Navy readiness, and this year’s budget submission supports industry by providing the consistency and predictability needed to retain the highly skilled workers who fulfill shipbuilding orders efficiently and affordably.
Continuing to minimize the backlog of deferred readiness, procurement and modernization is also a priority for this year’s budget, which requests funding for increased training and flight hours.
In addition to supporting the Navy’s critical personnel, platforms and programs, the FY20 budget demonstrates the Department of the Navy’s (DON) commitment to reforming business processes and driving efficiencies to increase speed, improve value and support the warfighter. The budget provides funding in support of adopting agile business models and technologies, removing layers of overhead, flattening organizations, and applying data-driven decision making helps the Fleet build readiness.
-- Highlights of the fiscal year 2020 DON budget submission may be viewed at: http://navylive.dodlive.mil/2019/03/12/department-of-the-navy-fiscal-year-20-budget/
-- The FY20 DON budget proposal may be viewed at: https://www.secnav.navy.mil/fmc/fmb/Pages/Fiscal-Year-2020.aspx
(ends)