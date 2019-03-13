INDO-OMAN Joint Ex Al Nagah 2019

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued March 13, 2019)

Indo Oman Joint Exercise Al Nagah III 2019, a joint military exercise between Indian and Royal Army of Oman (RAO), commenced this morning at HQ Jabel Regiment, Nizwa, Oman with a brief but impressive opening ceremony that saw the unfurling of the national flags of both countries with Omani and Indian soldiers standing side by side signifying the growing cooperation, synergy and understanding between both the countries.



The Omani contingent was represented by Jabel Regiment of the RAO while the Indian side was represented by troops of Tenth Battalion The Garhwal Rifles Regiment. Lt Col Muhammed Al Saidi, Second - in- Command, Jabel Regiment welcomed the Indian soldiers, and in his inaugural remarks highlighted the common shared beliefs of freedom, equality and justice that are precious to both nations. The magnificent opening ceremony conducted today started with briefing on Army Organization and Country Presentation by both countries.



The Indian Army and RAO contingents have been specifically selected for the exercise based on expertise and professional competence and will take part in the two-week-long event that will see them hone their tactical and technical skills in joint counter insurgency and counter terrorist operations in semi-urban scenario in mountainous terrain under UN mandate.



Due emphasis will be laid on increasing interoperability between forces from both countries which is crucial for success of any joint operation. Both sides will jointly train, plan and execute a series of well-developed tactical drills for neutralization of likely threats that may be encountered in such a scenario. Experts from both sides will also hold detailed discussions to share their experience on varied topics for mutual benefit.



Ex Al Nagah 2019 will contribute immensely in developing mutual understanding and respect for each other’s military as also facilitate in tackling the worldwide phenomenon of terrorism.



