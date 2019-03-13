Defense Threat Reduction Agency Awards New Contract to General Dynamics for Agency-Wide IT Services

(Source: General Dynamics; issued March 13, 2019)

FAIRFAX, Va. –-- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) announced today it will support the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) through their new information technology support services contract vehicle. The award will allow GDIT to compete on individual task orders in support of DTRA’s mission and technology domains.



The multiple-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract holds a total estimated value of $535 million. It includes a five-year base period with one five-year option.



“GDIT will now support DTRA’s essential mission through IT services across the entire agency,” said Senior Vice President Leigh Palmer, head of GDIT’s Defense Division. “This award allows GDIT to expand our offerings and support DTRA through its journey into new capabilities. We are excited to grow this important relationship over the coming years.”





DTRA is an agency within the U.S. Department of Defense. It serves as the official combat support agency for countering weapons of mass destruction and improvised threats while also providing nuclear deterrence capabilities.



Through this contract vehicle, GDIT will support DTRA through different task orders by providing a full range of IT support services and capabilities within DTRA’s mission and technology domains. These offerings will include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high-yield explosives (CBRNE)/improvised threat technologies, data fusion and analytics, situational awareness, modeling and simulation.



