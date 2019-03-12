U.S. Marines to Purchase C-UAS System, Reaper UAVs

(Source: Forecast International; issued March 12, 2019)

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Marine Corps wants $45.9 billion in FY2020. This will be a 6 percent increase over the FY2019 budget of $43.1 billion. U.S. Marines plan to purchase a system to defend against unmanned air vehicles (UAVs).



The threat of unmanned aircraft has grown on the battlefield with the proliferation of cheap, off-the-shelf systems. This is pushing procurement of a Counter - Unmanned Air System (C-UAS). The Marine Corps plans to acquire 50 additional Ground-Based Air Defense (GBAD) systems in 2020.



Over the next five years, the Marines will acquire three more MQ-9A Reaper UAVs.



