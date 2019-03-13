UK and Romania Signal Shared Commitment to Black Sea Security

(Source: UK Ministry of Defence; issued March 13, 2019)

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson and Romanian Defence Minister Gabriel Les today signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance defence co-operation between the two countries.



Welcoming Mr Les on his first visit to the UK as Defence Minister, Mr Williamson hosted discussions on issues of shared interest between the two NATO Allies – including security in the Black Sea and the Western Balkans.



Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said: “The deployment of RAF Typhoons to Romania last year – where our pilots policed Romanian territorial airspace – demonstrated the benefits of our vibrant defence relationship to European security.



“Today’s discussions underlined our two countries’ commitment to deepening that relationship for many years to come.”



Whilst visiting RAF Typhoons deployed to Romania as part of NATO’s Air Policing South mission, the Defence Secretary announced his intention to sign an MOU that would lay out a path to enhanced defence co-operation.



The document signed today confirms the two countries’ aim to build a new industrial partnership to develop cutting-edge defence capabilities and to work directly with one another on defence intelligence, military medicine, health support services and developing green initiatives on defence estates. Romania will also encourage the UK’s continued involvement in collective defence capability projects.



The MOU also provides a strong foundation for future co-operation in the Black Sea and the Western Balkans regions following HMS Echo’s deployment to the Black Sea at the end of last year – the latest of many UK engagements in the region, with the aim of reassuring European Allies and Partners of collective NATO resolve, and safeguarding European security.



-ends-

