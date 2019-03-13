USS Zumwalt Arrives in British Columbia for Port Visit

(Source: US Navy; issued March 13, 2019)

Capt. Andrew Carlson, commander of the guided-missile destroyer USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000), speaks to reporters during a press conference on the pier beside the ship. Zumwalt is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (USN photo)

ESQUIMALT, British Columbia --- The namesake of the U.S. Navy’s newest class of guided-missile destroyer USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000), arrived in Esquimalt, March 11.



“We are excited for this opportunity to visit Canada and further strengthen the close partnership between our navies and communities,” said Capt. Andrew Carlson, Zumwalt’s commanding officer. “By working together with partners like the Royal Canadian Navy, we help ensure the security, stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region.”



The visit is an opportunity for the crew to experience the hospitality of the Canadian port, as well as showcase the U.S. Navy’s newest class of destroyers.



“USS Zumwalt possesses stealth, size, power and computing capacity that provide the Navy multiple-mission ships capable of meeting today’s maritime missions as well as the ability to incorporate new technologies to counter emerging threats tomorrow,” Carlson said.



During the scheduled port visit, Zumwalt is slated to host Canadian Forces, Marine Forces Pacific Commander, Rear. Adm. Bob Auchterlonie, and U.S. Consul General in Vancouver Katherine S. Dhanani.



The Zumwalt-class destroyer is capable of performing the critical maritime missions of deterrence and power projection and creating battlespace complexity for adversaries with its abilities to operate both near to shore and in the open sea.



Zumwalt is 100 feet longer and 13 feet wider than the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer at 610 feet long, providing the space required to execute a wider array of surface, undersea, and aviation missions.



Zumwalt is under operational control of U.S. 3rd Fleet. Third Fleet leads naval forces in the Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary for an effective global Navy. Third Fleet coordinates with U.S. 7th Fleet to plan and execute missions based on their complementary strengths to promote ongoing peace, security, and stability throughout the entire Pacific theater of operations.



