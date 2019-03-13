Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 13, 2019)

To improve its long-range attack capabilities, the US Air Force has awarded Boeing a $250 million contract to integrate the Long-Range Stand-Off Cruise Missile on the B-52 bomber, seen here launching an ALCM. (USAF photo)

The Boeing Co., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has been awarded a $250,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Long Range Stand-Off Cruise Missile weapon system integration.



This contract provides for aircraft and missile carriage equipment development and modification, engineering, testing, software development, training, facilities, and support necessary to fully integrate the Long-Range Stand-Off Cruise Missile on the B-52H bomber platform.



Work will be performed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and is expected to be complete by Dec. 31, 2024.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition.



Fiscal 2019 research and development funds in the amount of $6,343,893 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA2103-19-D-3000).



-ends-

