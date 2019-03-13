Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 13, 2019)

Northrop Grumman, Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $349,377,402 firm-fixed-price, Foreign Military Sales (Poland) contract for the procurement of two complete battery sets of Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System production hardware and software.



One bid was solicited with one bid received.



Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2026.



Fiscal 2019 foreign military sales funds in the amount of $349,377,402 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-19-C-0003).



-ends-

