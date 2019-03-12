Nuclear-Powered Submarine Knyaz Vladimir is Now Ready to Perform Tasks at Sea

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued March 12, 2019)

The crew of the nuclear submarine Knyaz Vladimir, which is to join the Russian Navy by the end of this year, in parallel with the plant and state trails, has fully mastered the new submarine and passed all the necessary course tasks.



Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, Commander of the Northern Fleet, reported this to the Minister of Defence General of the Army Sergei Shoigu today.



The head of the military department received reports from officers of the Northern Fleet on testing of the nuclear submarine Knyaz Vladimir, as part of his instruction to commission the submarine by the end of this year.



As the commander explained that the crew of the submarine will be ready to carry out the assigned tasks at sea as soon as it is commissioned by the Navy.



The current order optimizes the process of entering submarine missile carriers into the Navy.



Nuclear Submarines Knyaz Vladimir and Kazan to Join the Russian Navy by the End of 2019

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued March 12, 2019)

The strategic submarines Knyaz Vladimir and Kazan will be part of the Russian Navy by the end of this year, announced Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu at a meeting on shipbuilding development in Severodvinsk.



“The end of construction and the transfer to the Navy of nuclear submarines Knyaz Vladimir and Kazan are the primary tasks for the United Shipbuilding Corporation, Sevmash and a number of design organisations. On behalf of the Supreme Commander, the whole complex of works should be completed this year," the head of the military department said.



According to him, “these ships will determine the future outlook of our submarine fleet, will increase the defence potential and strengthen Russia's position in the oceans.”



“In 2019, the shipbuilding program of enterprises belonging to the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) provides for construction of seven warships, including –– three nuclear and one diesel-electric submarines, as well as repairing seven ships and vessels,” the Minister of Defence determined in a speech to the attendees.



