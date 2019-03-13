Australia – AIM-120C-7 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued March 13, 2019)

WASHINGTON ---- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Australia of AIM-120C-7 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $240.5 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on March 12, 2019.



The Government of Australia has requested to buy up to 108 AIM-120C-7 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM); six (6) AIM-120C-7 AMRAAM Air Vehicles Instrumented; and six (6) spare AIM-120C-7 AMRAAM guidance sections.



Also included are containers, weapon system support equipment, support and test equipment, site survey, transportation, repair and return warranties, spare and repair parts, publications and technical data, maintenance, personnel training, and training equipment, U.S. Government and contractor representative engineering, logistics, and technical support services, and other related elements of logistics support.



These items are in support of Australia’s purchase of the National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System (NASAMS). The estimated total program cost is $240.5 million.



This sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a major ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Western Pacific. It is vital to the U.S. national interest to assist our ally in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability.



This proposed sale is in support of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) Project LAND 19 Phase 7B for acquisition of a ground-based air and missile defense capability. Australia will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona. There are no known offset arrangements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Australia.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

