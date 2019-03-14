C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership (“CSALP”) to Become Airbus Canada Limited Partnership

(Source: Airbus; issued March 14, 2019)

CSALP is pleased to announce it will soon change its name to Airbus Canada Limited Partnership.



The new name reflects the majority interest of Airbus in the limited partnership since July 1, 2018. The organisation will adopt the Airbus logo as its single visual identity.



“The new name is the logical next step after the aircraft was rebranded as the Airbus A220 on July 10th 2018, further strengthening customer confidence in the A220 as a full member of the Airbus aircraft family. It is therefore natural that our new name better reflects our organization as part of Airbus as well as signaling our distinct heritage and cultural identity here in Canada,” said Philippe Balducchi, CEO of the entity and Airbus Head of Country, Canada.



Over the course of the coming months, the new name will be formally adopted and applied to the existing documentation, materials and branded items. The Airbus and Bombardier logos will continue to be displayed side-by-side on the building exteriors in Mirabel, reflecting production activities on the site for both the Airbus A220 and Bombardier CRJ aircraft families.





Headquartered in Mirabel, Québec, the organisation is responsible for the development and manufacturing of the Airbus A220 family of single-aisle passenger aircraft. Majority owned by Airbus SE, partners include Bombardier Inc. and Investissement Québec (acting as mandatory for the government of Québec). The organisation employs approximately 2,200 at its headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Mirabel. The second A220 manufacturing facility in Mobile, Alabama will start production in mid-2019.



-ends-

