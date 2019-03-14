Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued March 14, 2019)

-- Vectrus Systems Corp., Colorado Springs, Colorado, was awarded a $547,634,003 modification (P00175) to contract W52P1J-10-C-0062 for Kuwait base operations and security support services.

Work will be performed in Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, with an estimated completion date of March 28, 2020.

Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $211,351,334 were obligated at the time of the award.

U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.







-- Vectrus Systems Corp., Colorado Springs, Colorado, was awarded a $44,752,571 modification (P00026) to contract W52P1J-15-C-0078 for base operations support services in Qatar.

Work will be performed in Doha, Qatar, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 29, 2019.

Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $26,850,000 were obligated at the time of the award.

U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.



