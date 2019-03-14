Lufthansa Group to Buy 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliner Jets

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued March 14, 2019)

FRANKFURT --– Boeing and Lufthansa Group today completed an order for 20 787-9 Dreamliner airplanes. With the deal, valued at up to $5.8 billion per list prices, the largest airline group in Europe becomes the latest customer for the fastest-selling widebody airplane of all time.



Lufthansa Group has been strategically expanding and modernizing its world-class fleet in recent years. By introducing the super-efficient and long-range 787 family, the airline group will be able to fly farther and reduce fuel costs and emissions by more than 20 percent compared to previous-generation jets.



“We are very pleased that the ultra-modern Boeing 787-9 is now also expanding our long-haul fleet," said Dr. Detlef Kayser, Member of the Executive Board Lufthansa Group, Airlines Resources & Operational Standards. "With the 20 aircraft of this type now ordered, we will reduce our operating costs, reduce complexity in our long haul fleet, improve our environmental performance and provide our passengers with the most modern cabins in their respective category with reference class travel comfort.”



The airline group comprises network airlines such as Lufthansa and SWISS that offer passengers premium service and extensive flight options, and “point-to-point” carriers such as Eurowings that offer competitive flights for price-sensitive customers.



“Lufthansa Group is one of the most respected and innovative companies in the airline industry. We are extremely honored that they have again chosen to build their future with Boeing’s widebody jet family and we greatly look forward to delivering the 787 Dreamliner and the new 777X to Lufthansa in the coming years,” said Kevin McAllister, president & CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.



Built with lightweight composite materials and powered by advanced engines and a suite of new technologies, the 787 family has helped airlines save 33 billion pounds of fuel and open more than 210 new non-stop routes around the world.



“The 787’s incredible fuel efficiency and range provide tremendous flexibility for Lufthansa Group since its airlines will be able to profitably operate the airplane on a wide range of route networks and business models,” said McAllister.



Lufthansa Group’s passengers will also be able to enjoy the Dreamliner’s larger windows, lower cabin altitude, smooth-ride technology, and other amenities.





787-9 and the Dreamliner family



At 63 meters (206 feet), the 787-9 can fly 290 passengers, in a typical two-class configuration, up to 7,635 nautical miles (14,140 kilometers). Since its launch, the 787 has won more than 1,400 orders from now 76 customers. Boeing has delivered nearly 800 Dreamliner airplanes to customers around the world.



