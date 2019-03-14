Saab to Deliver RBS 70 Mk II Missiles to the Czech Army

(Source: Saab; issued March 14, 2019)

Saab has received an order to deliver the Mk II missile for RBS 70 to the Army of the Czech Republic. The deliveries will take place in 2019.



The order was placed by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), responsible for acquisitions for NATO members. The Czech Republic is a user of the RBS 70 as well as the new RBS 70 NG system, both systems are compatible with the Mk II missile.



“Through the order from NSPA, we see NATO’s continued interest in our missile systems. The Mk II missile is a capable missile with an altitude coverage of 4 km and a range of 7 km,” says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab business area Dynamics.



The Saab portfolio of short-range ground-based air defence missile systems includes the RBS 70 and the latest version, RBS 70 NG. The RBS 70 system has an impressive track-record on the market with more than 1,600 launchers and over 18,000 missiles delivered to nineteen countries.





