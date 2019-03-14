Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued March 14, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $506,900,000 modification (P00005) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0011 for incidental services, hardware, facilities, equipment, and all technical, planning, management, manufacturing, and testing efforts to produce Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target Advanced Capability-3 missiles.



Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2019 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $506,900,000 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



