Overall, European allies spent 1.51 percent of GDP on defense, with only Britain, Poland, Greece and the three "frontline" Baltic nations — Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia — hitting the 2 percent of GDP goal that is being pushed by U.S. President Donald Trump.
The NATO allies pledged five years ago to spend 2 percent of annual GDP on defense by 2024.
It is bad that we do not keep our promises to friends & allies, sad that we are further reducing our military capabilities, irresponsible that our men and women are not getting the equipment they need and deserve for their dangerous missions. It's just ridiculous. #Bundeswehr https://t.co/MiXOfxhAKi— Matthias Wachter (@WachterBDI) March 13, 2019
Germany, the wealthiest of the European allies, spent $50.2 billion on defense last year, an increase of more than $4.6 billion on 2017, but still only equal to 1.23 percent of its GDP, unchanged from the previous year. (end of excerpt)
