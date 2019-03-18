Airbus to Highlight Full Range of Products and Services at LIMA 2019

(Source: Airbus; issued March 18, 2019)

Airbus will be the largest international exhibitor at next week’s Langkawi International Maritime and Aviation Exhibition (LIMA) 2019 in Malaysia, with a major presence covering its entire range of commercial aircraft, defence, space and helicopter products and services. The air show will be held on 26-30 March at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre in Langkawi, Kedah.



Airbus aircraft at the static display include an A320neo operated by Malaysian low-cost carrier AirAsia, the largest customer for the European manufacturer’s single-aisle aircraft. Military aircraft such as a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) A400M, the new-generation tactical airlifter, and a CN235 medium aircraft that the service uses on transport missions, will also be on display.



The company’s leadership in Malaysia’s helicopter market will be underscored by presence of helicopters such as the RMAF’s H225M, a Malaysian navy AS555SN Fennec, and an AS365 Dauphin operated by the country’s maritime enforcement agency. Airbus will also feature a H145 helicopter in emergency medical services configuration.



The Airbus exhibition stand (#B537) will feature scale models of the new A330neo widebody aircraft, the C295 maritime patrol aircraft, the Zephyr solar-powered unmanned aerial system, as well as helicopters such as the H175 and ACH160.



Visitors will also be able to get more information on the company’s intelligence and maritime surveillance solutions in dedicated sections on the stand, as well as presentations on the H145M helicopter fitted with the HForce weapons system.



Malaysia is a strategic market for Airbus with success across the company’s commercial and military aircraft, space and helicopter product lines. Customers in Malaysia have ordered more than 700 commercial airliners and over 100 helicopters, and the RMAF is the first export customer for the A400M airlifter. Airbus also supplied MEASAT-3b, the country’s largest communications satellite.



Airbus is also the biggest partner for Malaysia’s aerospace industry, with suppliers in the country producing major aircraft parts across the Airbus product line. The company has also invested in its Malaysian units that focus on services such as commercial aircraft and helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul, pilot training, and customer support.



-ends-

