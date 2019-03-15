SRC Australia Opens New Adelaide Office

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued March 15, 2019)

Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, officially opened SRC Australia’s new office at Mawson Lakes in South Australia on March 14.



“SRC Australia are experts in developing next-generation electronic warfare solutions for the Australian Defence Force and its allies,” Minister Pyne said.



“The company plays a vital role in delivering ‘Ghosthawk’ mission support data sets for Australia’s F-35A Joint Strike Fighters.



“It is just over a year since I opened the Canberra office of SRC Australia – and it is a pleasure to open the second Australian office of this fast-growing company.”



The office opening comes at a time when the SRC enterprise is investing more than $12 million in developing an electronic warfare payload for next generation training purposes, which could also be used to advance concepts such as the Australian-designed and developed “Loyal Wingman” unmanned aircraft.



“The electronics package – named ‘Lyrebird’ in Australia and ‘Mockingbird’ in the United States – allows the UAV to look like an adversary to replicate the threats faced in modern day warfare,” Minister Pyne said.



The ‘Lyrebird’ program and related investments will provide an additional 15 jobs for SRC Australia in Adelaide, Brisbane and Canberra over the next two years.



