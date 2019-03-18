T129 ATAK Is Flying Over Brazil for the First Time in Latin America

Before exhibiting it at the LAAD show in Rio de Janeiro in early April, Turkish Aerospace will take its T129 ATAK attack helicopter on a short roadshow to Taubate and Brasilia. (TA photo)

ANKARA --- Turkish Aerospace is pleased to announce the launch of its “T129 ATAK Brazil Roadshow” before LAAD, the biggest and most important defence industry exhibition in Latin America, which will be held dates between April 2nd and 5th of 2019 in Rio de Janeiro.



In scope of the Roadshow, T129 ATAK Multirole Combat Helicopter will demonstrate its capabilities and performance on March 26, 2019 in Taubate and March 28, 2019 in Brasilia.



The T129 ATAK Helicopter will be presented to Brazilian local authorities and the media at a private event with a flight demonstration at Brasilia Fire Department on 28th of March. Thus, it will appear again on static display at the Turkish Aerospace stand at LAAD between 2nd and 5th of April, 2019.



T129 ATAK Helicopter will be making a great initiative and will once again proudly represent Turkey appearing for the first time in Latin America.



T129 ATAK Helicopter is a new generation, tandem and two-seat, twin engine helicopter, specifically designed for attack and reconnaissance purposes. The T129 ATAK incorporates a totally new system philosophy, with new engines (LHTEC CTS 800-4A), new avionics, visionics and weapon systems, a modified airframe, upgraded drive train and new tail rotor.



T129 ATAK has been optimized to meet and exceed the performance requirements of the most challenging geographical and environmental conditions. The first batch of T129 ATAK Helicopters has already been delivered to the Turkish Armed Forces and is in service supporting the missions of the Turkish Army.



As an integral member of the NATO alliance, the Turkish Armed Forces have always been at the leading edge of innovative defense technology. With the strong endorsement of the Turkish Armed Forces, the already significant international interest on the T129 ATAK as a superior alternative attack helicopter is expected to intensify.



President and CEO of Turkish Aerospace Prof. Temel Kotil while evaluating steps taken towards South America said: ‘’Within the first Roadshow of T129 ATAK Helicopter in Latin America we as Turkish Aerospace, are going to demonstrate a real show and to display our products once again in the most important exhibition of the region.



“Besides, pursuing the benefits and abilities of our company, we are going to show once again that our company is one of the greatest aerospace companies in the World. This very first presence in Latin America through our T129 ATAK Helicopter as well as other products emphasizes how ambitious we are.’’





Turkish Aerospace is a global center of technology in design, development, modernization, manufacturing, integration and life cycle support for integrated aerospace systems, from fixed and rotary wing air platforms to unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems and space systems.



