Spain – Assault Amphibious Vehicles

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued March 15, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Spain of Assault Amphibious Vehicles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $107 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on March 14, 2019.



The Government of Spain has requested to buy eight (8) Assault Amphibious Vehicles, Personnel (AAVP-7A1) Reliability, Availability, Maintainability/Rebuilt to Standard (RAM/RS); two (2) Assault Amphibious Vehicles, Command (AAVC-7A1) Reliability, Availability, Maintainability/Rebuilt to Standard (RAM/RS); and one (1) Assault Amphibious Vehicle, Recovery (AAVR-7A1) Reliability, Availability, Maintainability/Rebuilt to Standard (RAM/RS).



Also included are Enhanced Armor Applique Kits (EAAK), spare and repair parts, tools and test equipment, technical data and publications, training and training material, U.S. Government and contractor technical and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistics and program support. The total estimated program cost is $107 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a NATO ally which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe. It is vital to the U.S. national interest to assist Spain in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability.



The proposed addition of these eleven (11) vehicles to Spain’s fleet will afford more flexibility and maintain Spain’s expeditionary capability to counter regional threats and continue to enhance stability in the region. Spain currently operates 19 Assault Amphibious Vehicles (AAVs) and is proficient at using them to their fullest capability. Spain will have no difficulty absorbing these additional vehicles.



The proposed sale of this equipment will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be BAE Systems, York, Pennsylvania, and Anniston, Alabama. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representative in Spain.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

