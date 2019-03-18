Official Commentary on Illegitimate Overhaul of Mi-17V-5 Helicopter by Slovak Company LOTN

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued March 18, 2019)

Due to the published information regarding overhaul of the second Mi-17V-5 helicopter operated by the Air Force of Afghanistan carried out by the Slovak company LOTN, Russian Helicopters Holding Company represented by the helicopter designer (Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant) and manufacturer (Kazan Helicopters) announces the performed work illegitimate.The holding company repeatedly contacted the executives of LOTN proposing to settle the issue of overhauling the Mi-17 type helicopters operated by the Air Force of Afghanistan.Unfortunately, mutual understanding has not been reached between the parties, and there is no cooperation with LOTN currently in progress. Helicopter overhaul was performed based on the repair documentation developed by the Slovak company without participation or supervision by either the helicopter designer or manufacturer.No actualized repair and design documentation for the Mi-17V-5 military transport helicopter, spare parts or repair group sets were delivered to this aircraft repair company.The reference of LOTN regarding cooperation with Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant and the Russian side is not true to the facts and goes against the tender terms and conditions.Russian Helicopters Holding Company disclaims all responsibility for further safe operation of the helicopter repaired by LOTN and has every reason to deny services related to maintenance of this aircraft.-ends-