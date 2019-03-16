Aircraft to Have Local Electronic Warfare System Integrated Arrive in Turkey (excerpt)

(Source: Daily Sabah; published March 16, 2019)

Bombardier has delivered the first two of four Global 6000 business jets to Turkish Aerospace in Ankara, which will fit a locally-developed EW mission package under the HAVA SOJ program. (TAI photo)

ISTANBUL --- Two Bombardier Global 6000 type aircraft, into which systems to be developed within the scope of the Remote Electronic Support/Electronic Attack Ability in Air Platform (HAVA SOJ) Project will be integrated, have been brought to Turkey, according to a statement by the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) Friday.The project has been initiated by the SSB to develop electronic warfare special mission aircraft.Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) Chairman İsmail Demir, as well as the representatives of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ/TAI), ASELSAN, Air Forces Command and Bombardier, examined the aircraft at TAI facilities.Receiving information about the aircraft and the systems to be integrated into them, Demir said that they have taken concrete steps toward the implementation of the system which had been envisioned and planned for a long time. "We aim that the systems we will build will have much more advanced elements than the systems used in various countries around the world," he added.Previously, SSB and ASELSAN had signed the Remote Electronic Support/Electronic Attack Ability in Air Platform (HAVA SOJ) Project with a view to developing electronic warfare special mission aircraft and later transferred the contract to ASELSAN-TAI joint venture, the statement read.Four HAVA SOJ systems to be built within the scope of the project will be delivered to the Air Force Command as of 2023. (end of excerpt)-ends-