OSD Hypersonics Industry Engagement Days

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted March 15, 2019)

PARIS --- The Pentagon office in charge of Research and Engineering is looking for ideas about how to manage the emerging threat from hypersonic weapons, and what strategy and over-riding vision to implement.To obtain input from industry and other stakeholders, it is organizing an two days of meetings in late March. Here is the corresponding notice posted on the Federal Business Opportunities website:-- Audience: Members of the Department of Defense (DoD) and Industry Representatives-- When: 28 and 29 March-- Where: Institute for Defense Analyses (IDA), 4850 Mark Center Drive, Alexandria, VA 22311; IDA Board Room on 28 March and Suite 6The Assistant Director for Hypersonics (AD, H) in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense Research and Engineering (OUSD R&E) and his team are interested in entering into a dialogue with industry about DoD’s vision and strategy for the hypersonics modernization priority aligned with the National Defense Strategy (NDS).The overarching objective of the NDS is to modernize future warfighting capability based on transformational technologies and systems. A top priority for modernization is hypersonics, both the application of hypersonic vehicle technologies to offensive weapon systems, as well as, the development of capabilities and defenses against potential adversary application of hypersonic systems.The department considers industry a vital part of the team to address these challenges.OUSDRE is hosting Hypersonics industry days on 28 and 29 March. On the first day, industry will hear from DoD on enablers, programs, and service and OUSD R&E portfolios. The Government welcomes feedback during the day from industry participants.On the second day, industry will have an opportunity to meet one-on-one with team members and the AD, H on several key topics and share their most innovative ideas. This meeting is classified SECRET//NOFORN.- Provide early engagement and communication to industry- Provide a forum to discuss challenges and mitigation strategies- Improve the quality of any future solicitations- Identify vendors interested and capable of executing future workload-ends-