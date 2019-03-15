Leonardo Targets Role On UK's Tempest Next-Gen Fighter (excerpt)

(Source: FlightGlobal.com; posted March 15, 2019)

By Michael Gubisch

LONDON --- Leonardo is hopeful that Italy can join the UK's Tempest sixth-generation fighter programme, building on the involvement of its defence electronics division in the effort.Although the company is headquartered in Rome, it has a large presence in the UK, including the former Selex operation.Norman Bone, managing director of Leonardo's electronics division, said during a financial results briefing on 14 March: "We are very clear as a company that it would be our preference for a collaboration that included Italy in the long term on Tempest."The Rome-based group's senior executive team is making efforts "to help position [Leonardo] so that Italy could become a partner" in the project, which is intended to replace the Eurofighter Typhoon in the long term, Bone says – adding: "That’s a strong preference."Leonardo is a partner in the Eurofighter consortium, producing around 20% of each aircraft – principally the port-side wing – and performing final assembly on those for the Italian air force and some export customers.At the 2018 Farnborough air show, the UK government revealed plans for the Tempest project as part of the country's future combat air strategy. (end of excerpt)-ends-