Curtiss-Wright Acquires Tactical Communications Group

DAVIDSON, N.C.--- Curtiss-Wright Corporation today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Tactical Communications Group (TCG), LLC for $50 million in cash. TCG, a private company, is a leading designer and manufacturer of tactical data link (TDL) software solutions for critical military communications systems.



The acquired business will operate within Curtiss-Wright's Defense segment, and is expected to be accretive to 2019 earnings per share excluding the effects of first year purchase accounting adjustments.



"This acquisition yields significant opportunities for growth by enhancing our existing flight test instrumentation offering with complementary tactical data link processing software, analytics and visualization capabilities, and also providing penetration into the tactical data link test, simulation and training markets,” said David C. Adams, Chairman and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation.



“TCG’s proven commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) TDL software solutions minimize the time and effort required to build, integrate, test, train, and deploy effective and affordable military communications systems. Further, this transaction is consistent with our disciplined acquisition strategy and supports our long-term financial objectives to drive continued profitable growth for our shareholders.”



TCG’s software solutions provide a complete ecosystem for enhancing the value of deployed data link systems. These solutions allow platform integrators to validate their links, provide more valuable data services on their networks, and utilize comprehensive analytics, simulation, scripting, and visualization of the network data to drive effective training and situational awareness solutions.



Founded in 2001, TCG is a recognized leader in tactical data link software solutions for military communications systems around the world. Their products help to secure and exchange wireless communications, including voice, imagery, text, and command and control messages, between various platforms such as ships, aircraft, weapons, and ground vehicles, and by dismounted soldiers. TCG has broad exposure on high-performance military aircraft and at major defense flight test centers.



Key products include LinkPro tactical data link processing software, Battlefield Operations Support System (BOSS) software for scripting and simulation capability, and HUNTR for integrating LinkPro software with multi-TDL standard message translation, as well as the Ground TDL System (GTS) hardware test station.



Headquartered in Tewksbury, MA, TCG has approximately 50 employees and generated sales of approximately $15 million in 2018, principally to the aerospace defense market.





Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the commercial, industrial, defense and energy markets. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 9,000 people worldwide.



