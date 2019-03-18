CNS Reviews Operational Readiness Exercise in Kochi

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued March 18, 2019)

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Sunil Lanba, PVSM, AVSM, ADC, arrived Kochi on 18 March 19 for the debrief of the recently concluded annual Theatre Level Readiness and Operational Exercise (TROPEX). Commanders-in-Chief of all the three naval Commands, along with a number of senior operational commanders and representatives from Indian Army, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard attended and participated in the discussions held at the Naval Base, Kochi.



The day long review of TROPEX 2019 was undertaken to examine the conduct of exercise and to assess operational readiness of the Indian Navy. A realistic audit of the Indian Navy’s deployment philosophy and fighting capability was undertaken during the review. Lessons learnt from the exercise will provide the Indian Navy accurate assessments to fine tune combat deployments, force structuring requirements, operational logistics as also material and training imperatives.



The Chief of Naval Staff while addressing the senior leadership and officers of the Navy congratulated them on the high level of professionalism and commitment displayed during the exercise. The CNS urged one and all to maintain the high tempo of operations and keep sharp vigil including stringent security measures to ensure safer coasts and secure seas. He stated that the Navy will always remain ready to protect, promote and preserve national interests in the maritime domain.



The Annual Integrated Theatre Level Operational Readiness Exercise - in short TROPEX - the largest maritime exercise of the Indian Navy was conducted in the month of February in the Arabian Sea and North Indian Ocean. TROPEX 2019 was thus far the largest in terms of geographical extent covering the IOR, and also with regard to number of units participating.



The exercise was conducted from 07 Jan 19 and graduated smoothly into providing the IN a high operational readiness posture post the Pulwama attack on 14 Feb 19. About 60 ships of Indian Navy, 12 ships of Indian Coast Guard and 60 aircraft participated in TROPEX 19.



The exercise also included a Tri-services Amphibious Exercise that saw the participation of Army and Air Force personnel and assets. As a prelude to TROPEX, the largest coastal defence exercise over codenamed ‘Sea Vigil’, was conducted on 22 and 23 Jan 19 with participation of all coastal states and union territories along with all maritime stake holders.



Overall, the exercise validated the Navy’s readiness and capability to meet various mandated roles, in support of national objectives. The Admiral departed Kochi, in the evening.



