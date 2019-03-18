FY 20 Military Intelligence Top-Line Budget

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 18, 2019)

The Department of Defense released today the Military Intelligence Program top-line budget request for Fiscal Year 2020. The total, which includes both the base budget and Overseas Contingency Operations funding, is $22.95 billion and is aligned to support the national defense strategy.



The department determined that releasing this top line figure does not jeopardize any classified activities within the MIP. No other MIP budget figures or program details will be released, as they remain classified for national security reasons.



-ends-

