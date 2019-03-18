Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued March 18, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $14,587,657 for modification P00003 to a previously issued firm-fixed-price delivery order (N0001918F2048) placed against basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020.



This order procures 62 low-rate initial production Organic Light Emitting Diode Helmet Display Units and spares in support of the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Aircraft for the Navy and Marine Corps.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in February 2020.



Fiscal 2017 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $14,587,657 will be obligated at time of award, $11,764,239 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Navy ($7,293,829; 50 percent) and Marine Corps ($7,293,828; 50 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

