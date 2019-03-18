Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued March 18, 2019)

RAM-System, Gesellschaft Mit Beschrankter Haftung, Ottobrunn, Germany, is awarded 81,411,978 Euro and $1,137,479 for firm-fixed-price definitization modification PZ000 to previously undefinitized contract N00024-18-C-5403 for fiscal 2018-2919 German Navy's requirements for Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) MK 49 guided missile launching systems, and associated shipboard hardware and spares.



This contract will be funded 100 percent by the Federal Republic of Germany.



The RAM MK 31 guided missile weapon system is an international cooperative development, production and in-service program between the U.S. and German governments.



The participating governments operate under a series of memorandums of agreement/memorandums of understanding that establish the business principles for program execution along with contracting and financial agreements.



RAM is a missile system designed to provide anti-ship missile defense for multiple ship platforms.



This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to 121,271,557 Euro and $29,619,115.



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (21 percent); Louisville, Kentucky (21 percent); Ulm, Germany (17 percent); Roethenbach, Germany (16 percent); Schrobenhausen, Germany (16 percent); Ottobrunn, Germany (9 percent); and is expected to be complete by December 2023.



German funding in the amount of 61,709,018 Euro and $1,137,479 will be obligated at the time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured under the exception 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(4), International Agreement.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



