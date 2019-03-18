Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued March 18, 2019)

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $97,784,232 cost only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-5418 for long-lead material in support of fiscal 2019 Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile (ESSM) Block 2 low-rate initial production requirements.



The Evolved SEASPARROW Missile (ESSM) program is an international cooperative effort to design, develop, test, and procure ESSM missiles. The ESSM provides enhanced ship defense.



Work will be performed in Ontario, Canada (14 percent); Andover, Massachusetts (11 percent); Munich, Germany (11 percent); Edinburgh, Australia (10 percent); San Jose, California (9 percent); Hengelo, Netherlands (8 percent); Madrid, Spain (6 percent); Nogales, Mexico (5 percent); Athens, Greece (5 percent); Aarhus, Denmark (4 percent); Ankara, Turkey (4 percent); West Village, California (4 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (4 percent); Canton, New York (2 percent); Portland, Oregon (1 percent); Marinha Grande, Portugal (1 percent); and Tampa, Florida (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by March 2023.



Non-expiring other funds; fiscal 2019 and 2018 weapons procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2018 and 2017 other procurement (Navy) and funding in the amount of $20,930,156 will be obligated at time of award, and funds in the amount of $26,881 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



