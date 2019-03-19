StarLux Airlines Orders 17 A350 XWB Aircraft for Long-Haul Services

(Source: Airbus; issued March 19, 2019)

TAIPEI, Taiwan --- Starlux Airlines of Taiwan has signed a firm order with Airbus for 17 widebody aircraft, comprising 12 A350-1000s and five A350-900s.



The new airline plans to deploy these aircraft on its premier long-haul services from Taipei to Europe and North America, as well as selected destinations within the Asia-Pacific region.



“We are very glad to sign the official purchase agreement today for Airbus widebodies. The A350’s combination of extra long-range capability, significantly lower operating costs and high passenger comfort were key factors in our decision,” K.W. Chang, Founder and Chairman of STARLUX Airlines said. “STARLUX is committed to becoming one of the best airlines in the world. We are positive that with the A350 XWB, we will be able to spread our wings to further destinations, bringing our best-in-class services to more people over the world in the near future.”



"What K. W. and STARLUX are proving is that when you start from a clean sheet, you make no compromises. Every STARLUX A350-1000 takes off 45 tonnes lighter than its alternative. Imagine the savings! And will fly up to 1,000 more miles than the alternative, enabling STARLUX to serve US-East Coast destinations nonstop! Imagine the extra market & revenue!” said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer. “Both the A350-1000 and A350-900 offer true long-range capability, greater passenger comfort, yet all the economic benefits of fleet commonality. We salute STARLUX's strategic choice with gratitude and we will be there to support their legitimate ambition."



The A350 XWB is the world’s most modern and eco-efficient aircraft family shaping the future of air travel. It is the long-range leader in the large wide-body market (300 to 400+ seats). The A350 XWB offers by design unrivalled operational flexibility and efficiency for all market segments up to ultra-long haul (9,700 nm). It features the latest aerodynamic design, carbon fibre fuselage and wings, plus new fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce engines. Together, these latest technologies translate into unrivalled levels of operational efficiency, with a 25 per cent reduction in fuel burn and emissions. The A350 XWB’s Airspace by Airbus cabin is the quietest of any twin-aisle and offers passengers and crews the most modern in-flight products for the most comfortable flying experience.



At the end of February 2019, the A350 XWB Family had received 852 firm orders from 48 customers worldwide, making it one of the most successful wide-body aircraft ever.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018 it generated revenues of € 64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



