Elbit Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

(Source: Elbit Systems; issued March 19, 2019)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. the international high technology company, reported today its consolidated results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.In this release, the Company is providing US-GAAP results as well as additional non-GAAP financial data, which are intended to provide investors a more comprehensive understanding of the Company's business results and trends. For a description of the Company's non-GAAP definitions see page 7 below, "Non-GAAP financial data". Unless otherwise stated, all financial data presented is US-GAAP financial data.Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, commented: "I am pleased with our performance in 2018, in which we reported 9% revenue growth and positive cash flow of over $190 million. The fourth quarter of 2018 was an unusual and important strategic quarter for Elbit Systems with a few one-time events impacting our results, primarily due to the fact that we closed the acquisition of IMI."Mr. Machlis added: "As we move into 2019, Elbit Systems is a much larger company with a revenue run rate of over $4 billion per year and backlog approaching the $10 billion mark. The integration of IMI into our organization is progressing, and we are excited about the potential it brings us. We have a long and successful track record of integrating acquisitions, and we look forward to an accelerated and fruitful process. We are confident that this acquisition will bring many synergies across the organization that will improve our position globally and will further increase value to our shareholders over the long term."On November 25, 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of IMI Systems Ltd. for a purchase price of approximately $495 million (NIS 1.8 billion), with an additional payment of up to approximately $27 million (NIS 100 million) contingent upon IMI meeting agreed performance goals. The financial results of IMI were included in the Company's consolidated reports, commencing the date of the acquisition.Following the completion of the acquisition of IMI and a reorganization in connection with the IMI acquisition, the Company recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018 expenses of $69.5 million, of which $66.6 million were recorded in Cost of Revenues and the rest in Other Expenses, net. The expenses include mainly inventory write- offs and employees related costs. Those expenses were eliminated in the non-GAAP results due to the non-recurring nature of the expense.…/…Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2018 were $3,683.7 million, as compared to $3,377.8 million in the year ended December 31, 2017.For distribution of revenues by areas of operation and by geographic regions see the tables on page 16.The leading contributors to our revenues were the airborne systems and C4ISR systems areas of operation. The increase in revenues in the airborne systems area of operation was primarily due to increased sales of commercial avionics equipment in the U.S. of a new subsidiary that was acquired in the second quarter of 2018. Revenues from land systems increased primarily due to an increase in sales of land electronic warfare systems and armored vehicle systems in Europe and the revenues of IMI that was acquired in November 2018.On a geographic basis, the increase in North America was mainly a result of higher sales of airborne systems and revenues of a new U.S. subsidiary acquired in April 2018 in the area of commercial avionics. The increase in Asia-Pacific was mainly a result of higher sales of tank fire control systems and UAS. The increase in the "Other" geographical region was mainly due to an increase in sales of UAS, artillery and command and control systems.Cost of revenues for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $2,707.5 million (73.5% of revenues), as compared to $2,374.8 million (70.3% of revenues) in the year ended December 31, 2017. Cost of revenues in 2018 included $66.6 million in expenses related to the acquisition of IMI.Non-GAAP (*) gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $1,061.9 million (28.8% of revenues), as compared to $1,025.3 million (30.4% of revenues) in the year ended December 31, 2017.GAAP gross profit in 2018 was $976.2 million (26.5% of revenues), as compared to $1,003.1 million (29.7% of revenues) in 2017. The gross profit in 2018 reflects expenses of $66.6 million related to the IMI acquisition. (end of excerpt)-ends-