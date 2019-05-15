SAN DIEGO --– General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA‑ASI), a leading manufacturer of Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA), tactical reconnaissance radars, and electro-optic surveillance systems, announced that it will host two events in Belgium to identify companies interested in supporting the development of MQ-9B SkyGuardian. This outreach effort follows the Government of Belgium’s selection of GA-ASI’s SkyGuardian to meet the RPA requirements of Belgian Defense.
The goal of the events – called “Blue Magic Belgium” – is to increase the number of Belgian technology companies that can provide research and development (R&D) and innovation to support GA-ASI.
Meetings will be offered in two locations:
-- Liège on Wednesday, 15 May 2019
-- Sint-Truiden on Thursday, 16 May 2019
GA-ASI is looking to partner and potentially invest in Belgian companies with aerospace and defense technology that can provide support in these areas:
-- State-of-the-art innovative manufacturing developments related to Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Unmanned Airframe and Aircraft Systems
-- Sensor data processing, automation, utilization & distribution technology developments
-- Air Space Integration technologies and related developments to MALE Unmanned Aircraft Systems.
Companies wishing to meet with GA-ASI representatives during the event should visit http://theomxevents.com/BlueMagicBelgium for additional information and event registration.
“GA-ASI’s commitment to providing the best available RPA technology to Belgian Defense means identifying and establishing relationships with companies across Belgium that can assist with that effort,” said David R. Alexander, president, GA-ASI.
In January, GA-ASI announced its industry collaborations with several Belgium-based businesses, including SABCA, Thales Belgium, Esterline, DronePort, and Newtec.
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. an affiliate of General Atomics, is the leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator RPA series and the Lynx Multi-mode Radar. The company also produces a variety of ground control stations and sensor control/image analysis software, offers pilot training and support services, and develops meta-material antennas.
