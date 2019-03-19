Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued March 19, 2019)

Goodrich Corp., Westford, Massachusetts, has been awarded a $92,890,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery / indefinite-quantity contract for Hyperspectral Imaging, AgilePod, Standoff High-Resolution Imaging Next Era, and Multi-Mode Lidar research and development.



This contract provides for research and integration of existing electro-optical, infrared, radio frequency, multispectral imaging, hyperspectral imaging, and lidar sensors and related Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) technologies in order to develop the Air Force's next generation ISR sensor.



Work will be performed in Westford, Massachusetts, and is expected to be complete by Sept. 29, 2025.



Fiscal 2019 research and development funds in the amount of $18,387,498 are being obligated on two initial task orders at the time of award.



Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-19-D-1014).



