Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued March 19, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $264,655,025 modification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-15-C-0003).



This modification provides for additional operation and technical services in support of the government of Korea's F-35 Lightning II program.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in June 2020.



Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $264,655,025 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

