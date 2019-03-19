The DDPS Explains Its Most Important Projects

(Source: Swiss Dept of Defense, Civil Protection & Sports, issued March 19, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

BERN --- The Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) publishes for the third time and in the interests of transparency its project report with the current projects.The comparison with the previous year shows that the top projects VBS are still on course. However, the assessment of quality, finances, personnel and time will be slightly worse at the end of 2018.The Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) publishes the "VBS Project Report" for the third year running. The report should provide transparent information about current projects in the department. The comparison with the report from 2018 shows that the top projects are still on course. However, the assessment of the criteria quality, finances, personnel and time will be somewhat worse by the end of 2018.Most of the most important projects concern the procurement of armaments. In the Army, the need for equipment and renewal is high throughout the next ten to fifteen years. New in the project report is the project for the replacement of the guidance simulator. In addition, the projects to renew the means of protecting the airspace (Air2030 program) will be listed separately.In the field of cyber defense, the Federal Council is expected to pass the 2018-2022 implementation plan for the National Strategy for the Protection of Switzerland against cyber risks in 2019. The DDPS is continuously expanding its capabilities in this area.Projects of strategic relevance are accompanied by the Chief Executive VBS and its direct supervisors. These projects are also in the focus of Parliament. The Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO) also systematically reviews key projects in the field of information and communication technology.-ends-