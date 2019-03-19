U.S. Defense Department Plans to Spend $6.6B on F-35 Continuing Development Through 2024 (excerpt)

(Source: Aviation Today; posted March 19, 2019)

By Nick Zazulia

The U.S. Defense Department plans to spend about $6.6 billion on continuous capability development and delivery (C2D2) for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter from 2019 through 2024, according to its just-released fiscal year 2020 budget proposal.Lockheed Martin's F-35 has been in low-rate initial production through its first 12 lots, but the company plans to enter full-rate production this year, jumping to 130 deliveries, up from 91 deliveries in 2018 across all three variants — conventional takeoff F-35A, vertical-takeoff-and-landing F-35B and carrier-based F-35C.In total, there have been more than 355 F-35 deliveries through 2018. No money has been spent on C2D2 yet, though some research programs that were previously under different headings will be moved to that heading.DOD has about $462 million in Navy money earmarked for C2D2 in 2019 and wants to quickly increase that number beginning in 2020 as the fighter program ramps up to 2020.The proposed budget calls for about $1.5 billion each in 2020 and 2021, and then between $950 million and $1.1 billion in each of the following three years. Of that, about $3 billion will come from the Air Force and $3.1 billion will come from the Navy and Marine Corps. In addition to the funding supplied by the U.S., international partners will also contribute.The total proposed funding for fiscal 2020 F-35 C2D2 from all sources is about $1.8 billion, $1.5 billion of which is being contributed by the United States. (end of excerpt)-ends-