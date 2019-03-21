Singapore and German Armies Conclude Bilateral Live-Firing Exercise in Oberlausitz

(Source: Singapore Government; issued March 21, 2019)

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and the Bundeswehr (German Armed Forces) have successfully conducted a bilateral live-firing exercise at the Oberlausitz Military Training Area (OMTA), Germany, from 18 to 20 March 2019 as part of Exercise Panzer Strike. The bilateral live-firing exercise involved approximately 170 servicemen from 1st Company, 48th Battalion Singapore Armoured Regiment (48 SAR) with their German Army counterparts from Panzerbataillon 393.



The eleventh in the series, this year's Exercise Panzer Strike is conducted over two training windows in spring and autumn, involving approximately 1200 servicemen from 48 SAR and Armour Training Institute (ATI), as well as 14 Leopard 2SG Main Battle Tanks (MBT) and 16 Bionix Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFV). The servicemen will undergo a series of manoeuvre live-firings with the Leopard 2SG MBT and the Bionix IFV to enhance their skills in gunnery and manoeuvre.



The training space in OMTA, which is a quarter of the size of Singapore, allows the Singapore Army to train more efficiently by enabling concurrent live-firing of up to four ranges for armoured units. The opportunity to train in Germany has strengthened the professionalism and capabilities of the SAF Armour formation, and reinforced professional ties between the Singapore Army and their German counterparts.



Exercise Panzer Strike underscores the warm and growing defence ties between Singapore and Germany, strengthened with the signing of the enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (eDCA) in 2018. Both countries also interact regularly through high-level visits and dialogues, military exchanges, cross-attendance of professional courses and technological collaboration.



-ends-



