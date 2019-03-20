Oleksandr Turchynov: Ukrainian Unmanned Aircraft Reaches A New Quality Level

(Source: Ukraine National Security & Defence Council; issued March 20, 2019)

Ukrainian unmanned aircraft reaches a new quality level. This was stated by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Turchynov after the completion of the tests of armaments and military equipment in the Khmelnytsky region.Mr. Turchynov reported that today combat UAV "Bayraktar TB2", which had been put on armament of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and "completed the mission precisely destroying the targets at the Zhytomyr proving ground", was launched from the Starokostantynyv airfield in the Khmelnytsky region."This new combat drones brings our unmanned aviation to a new quality level. "Bayraktar TB2" can conduct reconnaissance of enemy combat positions located at distances of up to 4000 km, precisely destroy targets from a height of 7 km, and stay in the air for 24 hours," the Secretary of the NSDC of Ukraine emphasized.Today, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and Secretary of the NSDC of Ukraine Oleksandr Turchynov visited the proving ground in Starokostantynyv, where, besides the UAV tests, a regular transfer of more than 420 units of armament and military equipment to the military servicemen took place.-ends-