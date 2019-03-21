US May Pause Preparations for Delivering F-35s to Turkey (excerpt)

(Source: Euractiv.com; posted March 21, 2019)

The United States could soon freeze preparations for delivering F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, officials told Reuters, in what would be the strongest signal yet by Washington that Ankara cannot have both the advanced aircraft and Russia’s S-400 air defence system.The United States is nearing an inflection point in a years-long standoff with Turkey, a NATO ally, after so far failing to sway President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan that buying a Russian air defence system would compromise the security of F-35 aircraft.“The S-400 is a computer. The F-35 is a computer. You don’t hook your computer to your adversary’s computer and that’s basically what we would be doing,” Katie Wheelbarger, acting assistant secretary of defence for international security affairs, told Reuters.While no decision has been made yet, US officials confirmed that Washington was considering halting steps now underway to ready Turkey to receive the F-35, which is built by Lockheed Martin Corp.“There (are) decisions that come up constantly about things being delivered in anticipation of them eventually taking custody of the planes,” said Wheelbarger.“So there’s a lot of things in train that can be paused to send signals to them (that we’re serious),” she added, without detailing those steps.However, another US official said one of the measures the United States was looking at was alternatives to an engine depot in Turkey, without giving more details. The official said any potential alternatives would likely be somewhere in Western Europe. Turkey is home to an F-35 engine overhaul depot in the western city of Eskisehir. (end of excerpt)-ends-